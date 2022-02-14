Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. was up 1.50 cents at $7.9925 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 4.75 cents at $6.5575 a bushel, Mar. oats was off 4.25 cents at $7.4550 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans lost 13 cents at $15.70 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .55 cent at $1.4242 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle rose .65 cent at $1.6687 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was gained 1.15 cents at $.9165 a pound.