Auger-Aliassime beats top-seeded Tsitsipas to win 1st title

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece plays a shot against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada serves plays against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Associated Press

Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada celebrates winning against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece in two sets, 6-4, 6-2, in their final men's singles match of the ABN AMRO world tennis tournament at Ahoy Arena in Rotterdam, Netherlands, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022. Associated Press

ROTTERDAM, Netherlands -- Felix Auger-Aliassime won his first career title at the ninth attempt, upsetting top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-4, 6-2 in the Rotterdam final on Sunday to deny his opponent an eighth title.

Victory at the indoor tournament came as a relief for the 21-year-old Canadian after losing his previous eight finals dating back to 2019.

'It has not been the smoothest road since my first final,' Auger-Aliassime said. 'It is an amazing day for me to get my first title and especially here. I played my first ATP main draw here a couple of years ago, so it is right I won my first title here.'

The third-seeded Auger-Aliassime hit seven aces and won 93% of his first serve points, compared to just one ace for Tsitsipas.

The big-serving Greek was unusually poor on his serve with four double-faults and only 31 of 55 first serves landing in. His second serve let him down, too, and he won only 33% of points on it.

It was Auger-Aliassime's third win in eight matches against Tsitsipas, and he did not face a break point in a dominant performance where he broke Tsitsipas three times.

'He was playing very good tennis, producing good shots and serving incredibly well throughout the match. I wasn't able to respond,' Tsitsipas said. 'I wasn't able to respond. I wasn't able to serve well today and my percentages were so low.'

The 23-year-old Tsitsipas dropped to 7-11 in finals.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports