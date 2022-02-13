Boston leads No. 1 South Carolina past No. 17 Georgia 72-54

Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) and South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) fight for a loose ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina head coach Dawn Staley yells to her players on the court during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina guard LeLe Grissett (24) goes cup for a shot as Georgia guard Mikayla Coombs (4) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina guard Saniya Rivers (44) passes around Georgia guard Tineya Hylton (13) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

Georgia head coach Joni Taylor reacts during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against South Carolina Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina forward Sania Feagin (20) is fouled by Georgia guard Que Morrison (23) as she drives to the basket during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina guard Bree Hall (23) drives against Georgia guard Sarah Ashlee Barker (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) and Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) battle for a rebound during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) and Georgia forward Malury Bates (22) battle for control of the ball during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina forward Aliyah Boston (4) tries to shoot as Georgia center Jenna Staiti (14) defends her during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

South Carolina forward Victaria Saxton (5) looses control of the ball as she drives against Georgia forward Javyn Nicholson (35) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, in Athens, Ga. Associated Press

ATHENS, Ga. -- Aliyah Boston scored 18 points with 12 rebounds and No. 1 South Carolina coasted after a strong start to beat No. 17 Georgia 72-54 on Sunday.

Boston posted her 18th double-double in 24 games. Destanni Henderson added 15 points for the Gamecocks, who led by 30 points in the first half.

South Carolina (23-1, 11-1 Southeastern Conference) has won 11 consecutive games since losing at Missouri in overtime to open its conference schedule on Dec. 30.

Georgia (17-7, 6-6) suffered its third consecutive loss despite Jenna Staiti's 15 points and 10 rebounds.

South Carolina, which had to hold on late to win at Kentucky 59-50 on Thursday night, was dominant in another road game against Georgia.

Staiti went to the bench with two fouls midway through the opening period. Soon after Staiti's exit, teammate Maiury Bates was called for her second foul.

South Carolina immediately seized the advantage, finishing the first period with an 18-2 run, including the final 10 points, for a 29-10 lead.

The Gamecocks attacked with an impressive inside-outside balance. South Carolina was good on each of its four 3-pointers in the first period while also building an advantage near the basket.

South Carolina stretched its lead to 30 points in the second period and led 51-25 at halftime.

Georgia scored the final six points of the third period and the first six points of the final period to pull to within 15 points at 61-46.

South Carolina won easily despite playing without its top two reserves. Forwards Laeticia Amihere and Kamilla Cardoso are competing with their national teams, Canada and Brazil, respectively, in the FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup 2022 Qualifying Tournament.

Que Morrison, who had 11 points, provided a highlight for Georgia in the third period when she went behind her back for a fancy layup despite being fouled by Henderson. Morrison sank the free throw for the three-point play.

BIG PICTURE

South Carolina: The Gamecocks look postseason ready. They improved to 10-0 against Top 25 teams with their 15th consecutive win over Georgia since 2013.

Georgia: The Lady Bulldogs couldn't come close to their first win over a top-ranked team since beating Tennessee in the semifinals of the 2004 SEC tournament. They're left with a three-game losing streak that includes two home losses. The sudden downturn has dropped Georgia to .500 in the SEC and in danger of taking a fall in the Top 25.

UP NEXT

South Carolina hosts Auburn on Thursday. Amihere and Cardoso are expected to be back with the team.

Georgia hosts Missouri on Thursday when it will look for its first win since Feb. 3 against Vanderbilt.

