DeRozan and the Bulls play the Thunder

Oklahoma City Thunder (17-38, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Bulls (35-21, third in the Eastern Conference)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST



FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulls -13; over/under is 220.5

BOTTOM LINE: DeMar DeRozan and the Chicago Bulls host the Oklahoma City Thunder. DeRozan ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Bulls are 20-8 in home games. Chicago is eighth in the league with 13.3 fast break points per game led by Zach LaVine averaging 3.3.

The Thunder have gone 8-20 away from home. Oklahoma City has a 6-5 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Bulls won 111-110 in the last meeting on Jan. 25. Nikola Vucevic led the Bulls with 26 points, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeRozan is averaging 27.5 points, 5.2 rebounds and 5.1 assists for the Bulls. Vucevic is averaging 22.3 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Gilgeous-Alexander is averaging 22.7 points and 5.5 assists for the Thunder. Luguentz Dort is averaging 20 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games for Oklahoma City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 6-4, averaging 121.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 53.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.6 points per game.

Thunder: 3-7, averaging 100.7 points, 46.8 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points.

INJURIES: Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Derrick Jones Jr.: out (finger), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Thunder: Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: out (foot), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: out (ankle), Aaron Wiggins: out (ankle), Mike Muscala: out (ankle).

