Zaccagni shines in Lazio's 3-0 win over Bologna

Lazio's Luiz Felipe, top, heads the ball during the Italian Series A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Lazio's Ciro Immobile scores on a penalty kick during the Italian Series A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Lazio's Ciro Immobile, right, is congratulated by teammate Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic after scoring during the Italian Series A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Lazio's Luis Alberto, foreground, vies for the ball with Bologna's Marko Arnautovic during the Italian Series A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, right, scores during the Italian Series A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Associated Press

Lazio's Mattia Zaccagni, left, is fouled by Bologna's Adama Soumaoro during the Italian Series A soccer match between Lazio and Bologna at Rome's Olympic stadium, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022. Associated Press

ROME -- Mattia Zaccagni scored twice and was involved in Lazio's other goal as they defeated Bologna 3-0 to move to sixth place in the Italian league on Saturday.

The attacking midfielder has been in great form under coach Maurizio Sarri and was recently called up by Italy for a training camp.

He has six goals in 19 Serie A matches, his best total in a single season.

Zaccagni won a penalty for Lazio after just 11 minutes when he was hit in the face and fell on his back in the box. Ciro Immobile converted from the spot with a perfectly taken low shot.

Zaccagni slotted home between the legs of the goalkeeper to make it 2-0 from Luis Alberto's perfect through ball in the 53rd.

The win was completed 10 minutes later from very close range at the end of a slick passing combination.

Serie A leader Inter Milan later traveled to Napoli, which could move to the top of the table with a win. Inter had a one-point lead over Napoli and AC Milan, which faces Sampdoria on Sunday.

