Notre Dame 76, Clemson 61
Updated 2/12/2022 8:53 PM
Halftime_Notre Dame 38-28. 3-Point Goals_Notre Dame 13-24 (Wesley 5-6, Ryan 3-4, Goodwin 3-5, Wertz 1-2, Hubb 1-5, Laszewski 0-2), Clemson 5-18 (Hemenway 2-5, Honor 2-5, Hunter 1-4, Dawes 0-4). Rebounds_Notre Dame 31 (Goodwin, Ryan, Wesley 6), Clemson 28 (Schieffelin 9). Assists_Notre Dame 16 (Atkinson 4), Clemson 10 (Hunter 3). Total Fouls_Notre Dame 7, Clemson 8.
