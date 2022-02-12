No. 10 Baylor pulls away in 2nd half, beats West Virginia

Baylor guard Sarah Andrews, right, shoots over West Virginia forward Kari Niblack, left, in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Waco, Texas. (Rod Aydelotte/Waco Tribune-Herald via AP) Associated Press

WACO, Texas -- NaLyssa Smith and Queen Egbo had double-doubles, Jordan Lewis made consecutive 3-pointers to finally put No. 10 Baylor ahead to stay and the Bears beat West Virginia 75-57 on Saturday night.

Smith had 30 points to match her career high and Egbo scored 13. Both had 12 rebounds. It was the 44th career double-double for Smith, and 16th this season, while Egbo has 28 double-doubles at Baylor (19-5, 9-3 Big 12). Lewis finished with 18 points.

There were 11 lead changes in the game, the last when Lewis made a 3 with 8:13 left in the third quarter for a 34-32 lead.

Madisen Smith had 18 points and 10 rebounds for the Mountaineers (11-11, 4-8), who have lost four of five. She had all four of their made 3-pointers.

NO. 7 INDIANA 76, MICHIGAN STATE 58

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. -- Grace Berger scored a career-high 29 points to lead Indiana over Michigan State.

Indiana (18-3, 10-1 Big Ten) led 32-27 at halftime before outscoring the Spartans 30-14 in the third quarter. Berger had 17 points in the period to top Michigan State's total.

The Hoosiers senior shot 9 of 17 overall and made all 11 of her free throws.

Aleksa Gulbe had 13 points for Indiana. Ali Patberg and Nicole CardaÃ±o-Hillary each added 12 and Chloe Moore-McNeil had 10.

Michigan State (13-11, 7-6) was led by Alisia Smith's 12 points and Nia Clouden's 10.

NO. 9 IOWA STATE 93, TCU 70

FORT WORTH, Texas -- Ashley Joens had a season-high 32 points with 14 rebounds, and Iowa State won its fifth straight with a victory over TCU.

Lexi Donarski scored 16 points while combining with Joens to go 10 of 20 from 3-point range as the Big 12-leading Cyclones (21-3, 10-2) went 19 of 36 from deep.

Lauren Heard had 17 points and seven assists for the Horned Frogs (6-15, 2-10), who matched their longest losing streak in five years with a seventh consecutive setback.

NO. 20 BYU 84, SAINT MARY'S 69

MORAGA, Calif. -- Shaylee Gonzales had a career-high 35 points, seven steals and six assists as BYU beat Saint Mary's.

Paisley Harding scored 18 points for BYU (21-2, 11-1 West Coast Conference), Lauren Gustin had 15 points and 11 rebounds for her 13th double-double, and Tegan Graham added 11 points.

Ali Bamberger finished with 17 points and nine rebounds to lead the Gaels (12-12, 6-7). Madeline Holland and Tayla Dalton adding 13 points apiece.

___

More AP women's college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25