Nuggets beat Raptors 110-109, end Toronto's streak at eight

TORONTO -- Rookie guard Bones Hyland made a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 2:16 to play and the Denver Nuggets beat Toronto 110-109 Saturday, ending the Raptors' winning streak at eight.

Nikola Jokic had 28 points and 15 rebounds, Jeff Green scored 19 points and Aaron Gordon had 13 as the Nuggets won for the third time time in four games.

Hyland scored 11 points and Will Barton had 10.

Pascal Siakam scored a season-high 35 points and had 10 rebounds, but the Raptors lost for the first time since Jan. 26 at Chicago. Fred VanVleet scored 25 points, Scottie Barnes had 17 and Gary Trent Jr. 11

Barnes scored to knot it at 103-all with 2:33 left, but the Nuggets scored seven of the next 10 points, leading 110-106 after Barton's basket with 28 seconds left.

VanVleet cut it to 110-109 with a 3 with 22 seconds remaining. After a Denver timeout, Jokic was fouled but missed both free throws, giving Toronto possession with 12.2 seconds to play.

VanVleet missed a 3, and Jokic preserved the win by blocking OG Anunoby's shot attempt.

Jokic scored 18 points in the first quarter as Denver led 31-25. Siakam replied with 13 in the second, four of them during a 13-0 Toronto run, as the Raptors led 57-56 at halftime.

Siakam scored nine points in the third and VanVleet had eight, including a tiebreaking 3-pointer with 27 seconds left, as Toronto took an 86-83 lead to the fourth.

FANS RETURNING

The Raptors played before a sparse crowd of around 300 fans for the fourth straight game. By the time of their next home game, March 1 against Brooklyn, public health restrictions in Ontario are expected to allow 50 percent capacity at sporting events. A further increase in capacity could come before the end of March.

TIP-INS

Nuggets: F Zeke Nnaji (right hamstring) was not available. '» G Monte Morris (concussion protocol) missed his second straight game.

Raptors: Siakam had seven assists. '» VanVleet returned after sitting out Thursday's win at Houston because of a sore left groin. '» F Thad Young was active but did not play. Toronto acquired Young from San Antonio on Thursday.

UP NEXT

Nuggets: Host Orlando on Monday night.

Raptors: At New Orleans on Monday night.

