Sundqvist has a goal and assist, Blues beat Blackhawks 5-1

ST. LOUIS -- Oskar Sundqvist had a goal and an assist, and the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 5-1 on Saturday night.

David Perron, Dakota Joshua, Vladimir Tarasenko and Jordan Kyrou also scored for the Blues, who are 6-0-2 in their last eight games against the Blackhawks. Ville Husso made 15 saves.

Dylan Strome scored and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 26 shots for the Blackhawks, who lost for the fourth time in their last five games.

Perron's power play goal at 8:19 of the first period gave the Blues a 1-0 lead. Brayden Schenn had an assist on the goal to extend his points streak to four games (three goals, three assists).

Joshua extended the Blues' lead, tucking in a backhand on a rebound off Torey Krug's slap shot with 8:29 left in the first. It was Joshua's second of the season and first since Dec. 11.

Strome's power-play goal at 2:37 of the second cut the Blues lead to 2-1. Strome has five goals and nine points in his last six games.

Tarasenko restored the Blues' two-goal advantage with 41 seconds left in the second set up by a slick between the legs pass from Robert Thomas.

Sundqvist made it 4-1 Blues at 7:11 of the third and Kyrou scored his team-leading 18th with 4:22 left.

While he faced just 16 shots, Husso made several highlight-reel saves including going post-to-post to rob Patrick Kane late in the first period and he did it again to thwart Seth Jones' one-timer in the third.

Husso entered the game with a league-best 1.90 goals-against average and .941 save percentage.

FACE IN THE CROWD

Rapper and St. Louis native Nelly attended the game and made a cameo appearance on the video board in the third period.

NOTES: Blues D Marco Scandella was scratched after suffering a lower body injury against New Jersey on Thursday and was replaced in the lineup by D Jake Walman. It was the first game missed this season for Scandella ... Blackhawks RW Patrick Kane needs two assists to tie Denis Savard (719) for second in franchise history. '» Blues LW Brandon Saad, a former Blackhawk, is a goal away from 200 career goals.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: At Winnipeg on Monday night.

Blues: At Ottawa on Tuesday night.

