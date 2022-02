Canadian authorities turn up the pressure on protesters

People wave to a convoy departing for Paris, Friday, Feb.11, 2022 in Strasbourg, eastern France. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing "risks of trouble to public order," the Paris police department banned protests aimed at "blocking the capital" from Friday through Monday. Associated Press

Truckers and supporters block the access leading from the Ambassador Bridge, linking Detroit and Windsor, as truckers and their supporters continue to protest against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and restrictions, in Windsor, Ontario, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022. (Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

A family prepares to leave for a blockade in Lille, northern France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing "risks of trouble to public order," the Paris police department banned protests aimed at "blocking the capital" from Friday through Monday. Associated Press

A protester holding a French flag thumbs up to a convoy made of vehicles, from trucks to motorcycles and camper vans. in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing "risks of trouble to public order," the Paris police department banned protests aimed at "blocking the capital" from Friday through Monday. Associated Press

Protesters load goods into a truck part of a convoy of vehicles in Lyon, central France, Friday, Feb.11, 2022. Authorities in France and Belgium have banned road blockades threatened by groups organizing online against COVID-19 restrictions. The events are in part inspired by protesters in Canada. Citing "risks of trouble to public order," the Paris police department banned protests aimed at "blocking the capital" from Friday through Monday. Associated Press

TORONTO -- Canadian authorities Friday turned up the legal and public pressure on protesters to lift their blockades in Ottawa and at the U.S. border, with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau warning: 'úThis unlawful activity has to end and it will end.'Ě

Federal, provincial and local officials moved simultaneously on different fronts to break the standoff, which began with truckers and others angry over the country's COVID-19 restrictions and has morphed into a broader attack from the right on Trudeau and his Liberal government, cheered on by conservatives in the U.S.

'úWe heard you. It's time to go home now," the prime minister said, warning that 'úeverything is on the table'Ě for ending the standoff.

Since Monday, scores of drivers mostly in pickup trucks have bottled up the Ambassador Bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit, disrupting the auto industry on both sides of the border. Hundreds more truckers have paralyzed downtown Ottawa over the past two weeks.

In a rapid string of developments Friday, Ontario Premier Doug Ford declared a state of emergency and threatened heavy penalties against those who interfere with the free flow of goods and people. And the mayor of Windsor, Ontario, asked for an injunction to put an end to the bridge protest. A judge began hearing evidence in the afternoon.

Ford said he will convene the provincial cabinet on Saturday to urgently enact measures that make it 'úcrystal clear'Ě it is illegal to block critical infrastructure. Violators will face up to a year in prison and a maximum fine of $100,000, he said.

'úLet me be as clear as I can: There will be consequences for these actions, and they will be severe,'Ě Ford said. 'úThis is a pivotal, pivotal moment for our nation.'Ě

The measures will also provide additional authority 'úto consider taking away the personal and commercial licenses of anyone who doesn't comply," according to the premier's office.

Trudeau called Ontario's decision 'úresponsible and necessary" and said he spoke with U.S. President Joe Biden about it.

'úWe discussed the American and indeed global influences on the protest,'Ě Trudeau said. 'úWe talked about the U.S.-based flooding of the 911 phone lines in Ottawa, the presence of U.S. citizens in the blockade and the impact of foreign money to fund this illegal activity.'Ě

He said he and Biden agreed that "for the security of people and the economy these blockades can't continue. So make no mistake: The border cannot and will not remain closed.'Ě

Trudeau said he understands the protesters are frustrated by the pandemic, but 'úthese blockades are hurting everyday families, auto assembly workers, farmers, truckers, blue-collar Canadians.'Ě

The protests have caused shortages of auto parts that have forced General Motors, Ford, Toyota and Honda to close auto plants or cancel shifts.

Federal, provincial and local authorities have hesitated to forcibly remove the self-proclaimed Freedom Convoy protesters there and elsewhere around the country, reflecting apparently a lack of manpower by local police, Canada's reverence for free speech, and fear of violence. Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens warned earlier this week that some of the truckers are 'úwilling to die.'Ě

But the political pressure to reopen the bridge appeared to be mounting along with the economic toll. The Biden administration has urged Trudeau's government to end the blockade, and Michigan's governor likewise called for a quick resolution to the standoff.

The Ambassador Bridge is the busiest U.S.-Canadian border crossing, carrying 25% of all trade between the two countries. The standoff comes at a time when the auto industry is already struggling to maintain production in the face of pandemic-induced shortages of computer chips and other supply-chain disruptions.

'úAmerican legislators are freaking out, and rightfully so,'Ě said Nelson Wiseman, a political science professor at the University of Toronto. 'úPressure is now being exerted by the White House on Trudeau to act more decisively.'Ě

In addition to maintaining the bumper-to-bumper occupation of Ottawa, protesters have closed three border crossings in all: at Windsor; at Coutts, Alberta, opposite Montana; and at Emerson, Manitoba, across from North Dakota.

'úWe are now two weeks into the siege of Ottawa,'Ě Ford said. 'úIt's an illegal occupation. It's no longer a protest.'Ě

The Freedom Convoy has been promoted and cheered on by many Fox News personalities and attracted support on the right from the likes of former President Donald Trump and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

'úThis is an unprecedented demonstration. It has significant levels of fundraising, coordination and communication. They have command centers established here and across the country and beyond this country,'Ě embattled Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly said.

Amid signs that authorities might be prepared to get tough, police in Windsor and Ottawa awaited reinforcements from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, the federal police force.

Ottawa's mayor has asked for 1,800 additional police officers, which could nearly double the manpower available to the capital city's police force.

The government reaction to the protests has been marked by disagreements over who's in charge. Canada's emergency preparedness minister said this week that Ontario has ultimate responsibility, while the province's transport minister said it is the federal government's job to secure the border.

'úIf anyone `takes responsibility,'≤ they will be charged with failure when things are not resolved quickly or if things go badly,'Ě Wiseman said.

The protests have spread outside Canada as well. Demonstrators angry over pandemic restrictions drove toward Paris in scattered convoys of camper vans, cars and trucks Friday in an effort to blockade the French capital, despite a police ban.

And in a bulletin to local and state law enforcement officers, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security warned that truck protests may be in the works in the United States. The agency said the protests could begin in Southern California as early as this weekend and spread to Washington around the State of the Union address in March.

While the Canadian protesters are decrying vaccine mandates for truckers and other COVID-19 restrictions, many of the country's infection measures, such as mask rules and vaccine passports for getting into restaurants and theaters, are already rapidly being lifted as the omicron surge levels off.

Trudeau has stood firm against lifting vaccine mandates. The prime minister has called protesters a 'úfringe'Ě who believe in conspiracy theories and wear 'útinfoil hats.'Ě That has only incensed them further.

Pandemic restrictions have been far stricter in Canada than in the U.S., but Canadians have largely supported them. The vast majority of Canadians are vaccinated, and the COVID-19 death rate is one-third that of the United States. Canada lacks hospital capacity, so provinces have been quick to impose lockdowns when waves have hit.