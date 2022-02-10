Man upset over Canada's mask mandates threatens wrong Ottawa

OTTAWA, Ohio -- A man who wanted to join the protests in Canada's capital over mask mandates called in a bomb threat so police would waste their time chasing it, authorities said, but he called the wrong Ottawa - a village in Ohio.

The man, a 20-year-old from Akron, Ohio, called the Putnam County Sheriff's Office twice Monday, said sheriff's Capt. Brad Brubaker.

The first time he made a bomb threat, and then in a second call he said he had been shot, Brubaker said. That's when the man found out he was talking with someone in Ohio.

'He wasn't paying attention and just called the first number he found,' Brubaker told The Lima News. 'He said he was mad about mask mandates.'

The sheriff's office said it would ask the county prosecutor to consider charges against the man.