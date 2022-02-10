 

Man upset over Canada's mask mandates threatens wrong Ottawa

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/10/2022 11:13 AM

OTTAWA, Ohio -- A man who wanted to join the protests in Canada's capital over mask mandates called in a bomb threat so police would waste their time chasing it, authorities said, but he called the wrong Ottawa - a village in Ohio.

The man, a 20-year-old from Akron, Ohio, called the Putnam County Sheriff's Office twice Monday, said sheriff's Capt. Brad Brubaker.

 

The first time he made a bomb threat, and then in a second call he said he had been shot, Brubaker said. That's when the man found out he was talking with someone in Ohio.

'He wasn't paying attention and just called the first number he found,' Brubaker told The Lima News. 'He said he was mad about mask mandates.'

The sheriff's office said it would ask the county prosecutor to consider charges against the man.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 