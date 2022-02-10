Abortions in Texas fell by 60% in first month after nation's most restrictive law took effect last year, figures show
Updated 2/10/2022 2:29 PM
AUSTIN, Texas -- Abortions in Texas fell by 60% in first month after nation's most restrictive law took effect last year, figures show.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.