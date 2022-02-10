Coke sales rise fourth quarter as more venues reopen
Updated 2/10/2022 7:22 AM
Coca-Cola's revenue rose 10% to $9.5 billion in the fourth quarter as coffee shops, movie theaters and other venues continued to reopen.
The Atlanta beverage giant said the fourth quarter was the first time since the pandemic that away-from-home sales volumes exceeded 2019 levels.
Net income jumped 66% to $2.4 billion. Earnings, adjusted for one-time items, fell 5% to 45 cents per share.
That was better than Wall Street expected. Industry analysts had projected earnings of 41 cents per share on revenue of $8.98 billion, according to FactSet.
