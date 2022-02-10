Grains higher, livestock higher.
Updated 2/10/2022 11:08 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 10.50 cents at $7.9650 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 16.25 cents at $6.60 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 21.50 cents at $6.7525 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 39.25 cents at $16.2875 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was rose .80 cent at $1.4317 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .45 cent at $1.68 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 1 cent at $.9072 a pound.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.