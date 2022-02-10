Grains higher, livestock higher.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. was up 10.50 cents at $7.9650 a bushel; Mar. corn rose 16.25 cents at $6.60 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 21.50 cents at $6.7525 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 39.25 cents at $16.2875 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was rose .80 cent at $1.4317 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle was up .45 cent at $1.68 a pound; Feb. lean hogs gained 1 cent at $.9072 a pound.