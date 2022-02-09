Morant, Memphis set for matchup against Detroit

Memphis Grizzlies (38-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (12-42, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

Detroit; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup with Detroit. He's fifth in the league scoring 26.5 points per game.

The Pistons have gone 8-18 at home. Detroit is 2-3 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Grizzlies are 18-9 on the road. Memphis is 4-3 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Grizzlies defeated the Pistons 118-88 in their last meeting on Jan. 7. Morant led the Grizzlies with 22 points, and Saben Lee led the Pistons with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cade Cunningham is scoring 15.8 points per game with 5.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists for the Pistons. Saddiq Bey is averaging 16.9 points and 4.5 rebounds while shooting 37.7% over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Morant is averaging 26.5 points, 5.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Grizzlies. Jaren Jackson Jr. is averaging 20.0 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pistons: 1-9, averaging 103.7 points, 42.7 rebounds, 23.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.7 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 118.8 points, 50.7 rebounds, 24.7 assists, 10.0 steals and 6.9 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.6 points.

INJURIES: Pistons: Josh Jackson: out (spine), Cade Cunningham: out (hip), Isaiah Livers: out (foot).

Grizzlies: Killian Tillie: out (back), Santi Aldama: out (foot), Yves Pons: out (thigh), Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.