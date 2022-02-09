Minnesota faces Sacramento on 5-game win streak

Minnesota Timberwolves (29-25, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (20-36, 13th in the Western Conference)

Sacramento, California; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota looks to keep its five-game win streak alive when the Timberwolves take on Sacramento.

The Kings have gone 14-22 against Western Conference opponents. Sacramento is 8-21 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Timberwolves are 20-17 in Western Conference play. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA scoring 14.5 fast break points per game led by Anthony Edwards averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the third time this season. The Timberwolves won 134-114 in the last matchup on Feb. 9. Karl-Anthony Towns led the Timberwolves with 25 points, and De'Aaron Fox led the Kings with 29 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Harrison Barnes is shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Kings, while averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds. Davion Mitchell is averaging 15 points and 4.2 assists over the past 10 games for Sacramento.

Towns is averaging 24.3 points, 9.6 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Timberwolves. Edwards is averaging 20.6 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8, averaging 108.7 points, 40.7 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 119.8 points per game.

Timberwolves: 7-3, averaging 124.2 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.8 assists, 9.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.1 points.

INJURIES: Kings: Terence Davis: out (wrist), Marvin Bagley III: out (ankle).

Timberwolves: McKinley Wright IV: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.