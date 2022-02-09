The Latest: Goodell holds annual Super Bowl news conference

The Vince Lombardi Trophy is seen before NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addresses the media at a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. Associated Press

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- The Latest on NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell's news conference (all times PST):

___

11:40 p.m.

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is getting ready to hold his annual Super Bowl news conference with the NFL facing questions about diversity in coaching and the treatment of women.

The league is facing a lawsuit from former Miami Dolphins coach Brian Flores who has alleged racist hiring practices for coaches and general managers and says the league remains 'rife with racism' even as it publicly condemns it.

The NFL still has only five minority coaches following the latest hiring season.

The league has also taken over an investigation into alleged sexual harassment by Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder, saying the league, not the team, will hire an investigator to lead the probe.

___

