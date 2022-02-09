Xherdan Shaqiri joins MLS club Chicago Fire from Lyon
Updated 2/9/2022 2:51 PM
LYON, France -- French club Lyon sold attacking midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri to Major League Soccer's Chicago Fire for seven million euros ($8 million) on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old Switzerland international joined Lyon in the offseason after three seasons with Liverpool but is leaving after just 16 appearances.
He scored two goals and provided three assists, but Lyon said it was over-loaded with attacking midfielders and coach Peter Bosz approved Shaqiri's request to leave.
Seven-time French champion Lyon made a small profit after signing Shaqiri for 6 million euros ($6.9 million).
___
More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.