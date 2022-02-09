No. 24 Oregon women hold Washington State to 30 points

PULLMAN, Wash. -- Endyia Rogers scored 17 points, Te-Hina Paopao added 14 and No. 24 Oregon rolled past Washington State 83-30 on Wednesday for the largest margin of victory in the 90-game series.

Oregon's previous best against Washington State was a 46-point victory in the 1986-87 season. The Ducks have now won eight straight in the series.

Oregon scored 21 of the opening 23 points of the game before Washington State made its first field goal - after 13 straight misses - with 2:11 remaining in the first quarter. The Ducks led 23-6 entering the second quarter, behind 10 points from Rogers, and 40-17 at halftime.

Oregon had runs of 9-0, 6-0 and 11-0 in the third quarter to build a 66-22 lead as the Cougars were 2-of-16 shooting in the frame.

Sedona Prince had 12 points and eight rebounds for Oregon (15-7, 8-3 Pac-12). The Ducks were without Nyara Sabally after she took a hard fall early in Sunday's game at Arizona State.

Bella Murekatete had nine points and nine rebounds, and Krystal Leger-Walker added eight points for Washington State (14-8, 6-5). Charlisse Leger-Walker, averaging 17.2 points, was held to four points on 2-of-14 shooting and Johanna Teder, averaging 10.6, went scoreless on eight field-goal attempts.

The Cougars finished 11 of 63 from the field (17.5%), including 3 of 29 from 3-point range. Washington State was also outrebounded 53-33.

