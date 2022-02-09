Grains mixed, livestock mixed.
Updated 2/9/2022 10:55 AM
CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 1225 cents at $7.86 a bushel; Mar. corn was up 10.75 cents at $6.4375 a bushel; Mar. oats gained 12.50 cents at $6.5375 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 26.50 cents at $15.8950 a bushel.
Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
Feb. live cattle was rose .95 cent at $1.4237 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle gained 2.03 cents at $1.6755 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .77 cent at $.8972 a pound.
