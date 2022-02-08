Young to Spotify employees: Get out before it eats your soul

NEW YORK -- Not satisfied with urging fellow musicians to leave Spotify, Neil Young wants the company's employees to jump ship, too.

In a message posted on his website Monday, Young said to Spotify employees that company CEO Daniel Ek is a bigger problem than Joe Rogan, who has stirred outcry over vaccine skepticism and his past use of racial slurs on his podcast.

'Ek pulls the strings,' Young said. 'Get out of that place before it eats up your soul. The only goals stated by Ek are about numbers - not art, not creativity.'

Young started the protest against the streaming service by asking that his music be removed because popular podcaster Joe Rogan had a guest who's been accused of spreading COVID-19 misinformation on his show.

Other artists followed, including Grammy winner India.Arie, who posted a compilation on Instagram of Rogan using the N-word in some past episodes.

There was no immediate comment from Spotify on Tuesday about Young's latest message.

In a message to employees Sunday, Ek called Rogan's racist language 'incredibly hurtful' but said 'I do not believe that silencing Joe is the answer.'