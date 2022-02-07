No. 5 NC State cruises past No. 11 Georgia Tech 59-48 in ACC

Georgia Tech's Eylia Love (24) has the ball tipped away by North Carolina State's Jada Boyd (5) with Jakia Brown-Turner (11) nearby during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Raleigh, N.C. Associated Press

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Diamond Johnson scored 12 points and fifth-ranked North Carolina State build a big lead in the third quarter and beat No. 11 Georgia Tech 59-48 on Monday night.

Raina Perez added 11 points for the Wolfpack, who turned a marquee matchup of top Atlantic Coast Conference teams into a largely one-sided show. Most importantly, N.C. State (21-3, 12-1) made things difficult on the Yellow Jackets defensively through the middle of the game, which has been an area coach Wes Moore has been pushing for a team with Final Four aspirations.

Eylia Love scored 16 points to lead Georgia Tech (18-5, 9-3), which shot 35% and had a long stretch in which the Yellow Jackets miss 24 of 29 shots, turning a fast start into a large deficit.

NO. 21 OHIO STATE 61, RUTGERS 57

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Taylor Mikesell made six 3-pointers and scored 26 points as Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff' earned his 100th Big Ten victory.

Mikesell made two free throws with 24.2 seconds left for a 59-56 lead. Rutgers missed a long 3-pointer but Tyia Singleton grabbed the offensive rebound and was fouled at 3.3. She made the first free throw and intentionally missed the second but it didn't hit the rim, and Jacy Sheldon sealed it with two free throws at 1.9.

Sheldon had nine points, eight rebounds and five assists for Ohio State (17-4, 9-3 Big Ten).

Sayawni Lassiter, averaging 3 points per game, set career highs with five 3-pointers and 15 points for Rutgers (7-17, 0-12), which lost its 10th straight game.

