Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost reunite for Super Bowl ad

FILE - Colin Jost, left, and Scarlett Johansson arrive at the Oscars in Los Angeles on Feb. 9, 2020. The married couple, who once made comedy skits on 'Saturday Night Live," are reuniting onscreen for a new Super Bowl commercial. The 60-second ad launches Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, and will be televised during Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Associated Press

LOS ANGELES -- Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost once made comedy skits on 'Saturday Night Live,' but now the married couple will reunite onscreen to dodge a mind-reading Alexa device in a new Super Bowl commercial.

Johansson and Jost put their normal game-day routine at home into action with the help of the Amazon device - a virtual personal assistant that plays music, tells the weather, delivers news and sports. In the ad, the couple is initially in awe of Alexa's functionalities, but then imagines a world where Alexa reads their thoughts on a daily basis.

The 60-second ad launches Monday and will televised during Super Bowl 56 on Feb. 13.

The commercial attempts to take a comical approach on the situation, which Jost believes every couple would 'relate to on some level.'

'They exaggerated the situation that I think are grounded in reality of couples in general,' said Jost,

But if what the commercial depicts would actually happen in real life, Johansson said in a recent interview that it would be 'absolutely terrifying' and they would try to 'live off the grid.'

Jost said he would take a different approach by confusing the device with his 'many thoughts at once.' But then Johansson jokingly responded to her husband that 'you already have many thoughts at once.'

The 'Black Widow' actor and 'Saturday Night Live' star - who married in 2020 - called their first time working together since they united on the late-night sketch series an enjoyable experience. Jost had written a sketch more than a decade ago featuring Johansson who was a guest host on the show on several occasions.

Johansson called filming the commercial fun, but hopes the millions of Super Bowl viewers enjoys their ad as much as them.

'Of course, you want to make sure it lands,' the 'Black Widow' star said. 'It's a little nerve-racking, but it's also exciting to get an audience with that reach.'