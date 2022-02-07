Grains higher, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were higher on Monday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. rose 9.50 cents at $7.6450 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 13 cents at $6.3075 a bushel; Mar. oats was up 7 cents at $6.3650 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 42 cents at $15.8150 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle rose .42 cent at $1.4192 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle fell .70 cent at $1.6530 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was up .23 cent at $.8800 a pound.