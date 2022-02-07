Grains higher, Livestock mixed

Wheat for Mar. rose 6.75 cents at $7.70 a bushel; Mar. corn gained 16 cents at $6.3650 a bushel, Mar. oats was up 5.50 cents at $7.3650 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 31.25 cents at $15.8475 a bushel.

Beef was lower and pork was higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was off .23 cent at $1.4182 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle fell 1.08 cents at $1.6502 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .68 cent at $.8770 a pound.