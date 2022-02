Ja Morant scores 33, leads Grizzlies' 135-115 rout of Magic

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, center, as center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) tries to set a pick during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane (22) makes a shot in front of Orlando Magic center Mo Bamba (5) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard De'Anthony Melton (0) dunks the ball as guard Ziaire Williams, right, reacts during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Orlando Magic, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Orlando Magic guard Jalen Suggs, right, drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Tyus Jones, left, on his way to the basket during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Orlando Magic forward Franz Wagner (22) drives past Memphis Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, center, as center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) tries to set a pick during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris, left, and Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) go after a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Orlando Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. (34) goes up for a shot as he gets between Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and forward Jaren Jackson Jr. (13) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) goes over Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) for a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, in Orlando, Fla. Associated Press

ORLANDO, Fla. -- Ja Morant scored 33 points in three quarters and the Memphis Grizzlies led by as many as 31 points in a 135-115 win over the Orlando Magic on Saturday.

Morant scored 22 points in the first half as Memphis won its second straight and for the fifth time in six games. The Grizzlies went on a 14-0 run in the first quarter and led 76-56 at the half.

Jaren Jackson Jr. scored 21 points for Memphis and Steve Adams added 12 points and 11 rebounds. The Grizzlies shot 50.5% (53 for 105) and held a 68-34 advantage in points in the paint. The Grizzlies won on the road for the 16th time in 20 games.

Cole Anthony scored 17 of his 22 points in the first half for Orlando, which had its two-game home win streak halted. Wendell Carter had 12 points and 10 rebounds for his 22nd double-double. Rookies Jalen Suggs and Franz Wagner scored 16 and 15 points, respectively.

Morant finished with seven assists, and his most spectacular pass of the game came in the third quarter when he passed behind his back to Zaire Williams, who fed a lob pass to De'Anthony Melton for a dunk. The play put Memphis ahead by 31 points and sent Morant jumping into the arms of his teammates.

Morant made 14 of 21 shots, had 12 baskets in the paint and converted 10 buckets at the rim.

Memphis led by as many as 25 points in the early going and Morant scored or assisted on 22 of the Grizzlies' 37 points in the first period. He had 22 points by halftime on 10-for-14 shooting, with eight baskets coming in the paint.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Morant played despite being listed as questionable because of a sore right foot. Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said Morant responded well to treatment on Saturday morning, and the guard passed all tests in his pregame workout. ' Saturday's game was Jenkins' 200th as head coach of the Grizzlies. He was 108-91 in his first 199 games.

Magic: Former No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz continues to practice with the Magic and went through another vigorous on-court workout prior to Saturday's game. Magic coach Jamahl Mosley continues to insist there's no firm timetable for the return of the guard who tore the ACL in his left knee on Jan. 6, 2021. 'Those workouts are great to see and I'm enjoying watching them, but again we're going to always be safe, and his health is the most important thing. It's just about how many practices we can get him into and how he responds to the rehab.' ... The game featured a special 5 p.m. start to accommodate a prime-time television window in western Europe.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Host the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday.

Magic: Host Boston on Sunday night.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports