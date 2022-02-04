Clippers, Blazers exchange 5 players in trade

Los Angeles Clippers guard Eric Bledsoe (12) drives past Indiana Pacers forward Justin Holiday (8) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Indianapolis, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Norman Powell, right, keeps the ball away from Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey in the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Oklahoma City. Associated Press

Portland Trail Blazers forward Robert Covington (33) blocks a shot by Houston Rockets forward Kenyon Martin Jr. (6) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, in Houston. Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Portland Trail Blazers traded Norman Powell and Robert Covington to the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday In exchange for Eric Bledsoe, Justise Winslow, rookie Keon Johnson and a second-round pick in 2025.

The trade, first announced by ESPN, moved the Trail Blazers under the luxury-tax threshold. The move comes less than a week before the NBA's trade deadline.

Powell has averaged 18.7 points this season, helping the Blazers weather injuries and protocol absences. The six-year veteran came to Portland last year in a trade with Toronto.

Covington, in his ninth season, has averaged 7.6 points and 5.7 rebounds for Portland.

Bledsoe, a guard in his 12th season, has started in 29 games for the Clippers, averaging 9.9 points and 4.2 assists.

Winslow has averaged 12.9 minutes a game as a reserve forward for the Clippers with 4.2 points and 3.6 rebounds. He posted a photo of a Trail Blazers hat on Instagram with the word 'Vibes.'

Johnson, just 19, appeared in 15 games with Los Angeles.

The Trail Blazers are 21-31 this season and in 10th place in the Western Conference heading in their game Friday night against Oklahoma City. The Clippers, at 27-27, are in eighth place in the West.

