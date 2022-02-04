Istanbul prison fire leaves at least 11 inmates hospitalized

ISTANBUL -- A fire broke out at a prison in Istanbul on Friday, leaving at least 11 inmates hospitalized with smoke inhalation, a Turkish broadcaster reported.

The cause of the blaze in Umraniye prison, on the Asian side of the city, wasn't immediately known. The prison has a capacity to hold 1,000 inmates, according to its website.

Several firetrucks were dispatched to the prison, the state-run Anadolu Agency reported.

The broadcaster HaberTurk said none of the inmates were in serious condition.

Video footage from the private DHA news agency showed at least two ambulances and a prison transport vehicle enter the gates of the prison compound as gray smoke was seen billowing from behind a building.

It also showed a firefighter using a water cannon at the top of ladder to douse the fire.