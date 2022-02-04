 

Amazon, Snap rise; Ford, Clorox fall

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/4/2022 4:22 PM

NEW YORK -- Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday:

Amazon.com Inc., up $375.88 to $3,152.79.

 

The online retailer's fourth-quarter profit surged and handily beat Wall Street forecasts.

Snap Inc., up $14.41 to $38.91.

The owner of the disappearing message platform Snapchat reported a surprise quarterly profit.

Pinterest Inc., up $2.74 to $27.25.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company beat analysts' fourth-quarter earnings forecasts.

Ford Motor Co., down $1.93 to $17.96.

The automaker's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts.

Clorox Co., down $23.93 to $141.41.

The maker of bleach and other household products slashed its profit forecast for its fiscal year as it faces higher costs.

Skechers USA Inc., up $2.73 to $44.43.

The shoe company's fourth-quarter profit and revenue beat Wall Street forecasts.

Columbia Sportswear Co., up $4.54 to $94.59.

by signing up you agree to our terms of service
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

The maker of outdoor gear handily beat analysts' fourth-quarter profit forecasts.

Royal Caribbean Group, down $3.78 to $75.58.

The cruise line's fourth-quarter loss was bigger than Wall Street had forecast.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 