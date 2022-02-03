Grains mostly, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mostly lower on Thursday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. lost 18.75 cents at $7.4925 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 11 cents at $6.18 a bushel; Mar. oats declined 35 cents at $6.90 a bushel; while Mar.soybeans rose 12.75 cents at $15.5275 a bushel.

Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle fell .32 cent at $1.4065 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 1.63 cents at $1.6587 a pound; Feb. lean hogs was off .10 cent at $.8737 a pound.