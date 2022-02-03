Grains mostly lower, Livestock mixed
Updated 2/3/2022 3:58 PM
Wheat for Mar. fell 3.25 cents at $7.5175 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 5.75 cents at $6.1675 a bushel, Mar. oats rose 3.25 cents at $7.2825 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans fell 1 cent at $15.4425 a bushel.
Beef was mixed and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle was up .48 cent at $1.4160 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was off .15 cent at $1.6672 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .90 cent at $.8645 a pound.
