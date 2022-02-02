Barcelona signs striker Aubameyang after Arsenal exit
Posted2/2/2022 7:00 AM
BARCELONA, Spain -- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was released by Arsenal for nothing but now has a buyout clause of 100 million euros ($113 million) after joining Barcelona.
The 32-year-old Gabon striker's Arsenal contract, that ran through June 2023, was terminated this week after the north London club decided to cut ties with the player. It follows a series of disciplinary issues with one of the club's highest earners, who was stripped of the captaincy in December.
Barcelona said Wednesday that Aubameyang would be signing a contract until June 30, 2025 with an out-clause option in 2023.
