Barcelona signs striker Aubameyang after Arsenal exit

FILE - Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang applauds fans during the English Premier League soccer match between Arsenal and Crystal Palace at the Emirates stadium in London Oct. 18, 2021. Aubameyang was diagnosed with heart lesions after recovering from COVID-19 at the African Cup of Nations, ruling him out Gabon's game against Ghana on Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Associated Press

BARCELONA, Spain -- Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was released by Arsenal for nothing but now has a buyout clause of 100 million euros ($113 million) after joining Barcelona.

The 32-year-old Gabon striker's Arsenal contract, that ran through June 2023, was terminated this week after the north London club decided to cut ties with the player. It follows a series of disciplinary issues with one of the club's highest earners, who was stripped of the captaincy in December.

Barcelona said Wednesday that Aubameyang would be signing a contract until June 30, 2025 with an out-clause option in 2023.

