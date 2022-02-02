 

Alabama's Nick Saban hires 3 assistant coaches

 
Associated Press
 
 
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban has hired three new assistants.

The school announced Wednesday that Coleman Hutzler will coordinate special teams and coach outside linebackers, Travaris Robinson will work with the cornerbacks and Eric Wolford will be the offensive line coach.

 

Hutzler spent last season as the special teams coordinator at Mississippi.

Robinson spent five seasons as South Carolina's defensive coordinator from 2016-19 and was defensive backs coach at Miami last season. He was retained on the staff of new coach Mario Cristobal but opted to leave for Tuscaloosa.

Wolford's Kentucky offensive line last season was a finalist for the Joe Moore Award as the nation's top line.

