 

4 charged in overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams

  • FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal prosecutor says four men have been charged in the overdose death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on "The Wire." New York City's medical examiner earlier ruled that the 54-year-old Williams died of acute drug intoxication in September.

    FILE - Actor Michael K. Williams poses for a portrait at the Beverly Hilton during the 2016 Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour on July 30, 2016, in Beverly Hills, Calif. A federal prosecutor says four men have been charged in the overdose death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on "The Wire." New York City's medical examiner earlier ruled that the 54-year-old Williams died of acute drug intoxication in September. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 2/2/2022 2:59 PM

NEW YORK -- Four men have been charged in the overdose death of actor Michael K. Williams, a federal prosecutor said Wednesday.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams and New York City Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said the four were charged in a criminal complaint unsealed Tuesday in Manhattan federal court in a narcotics conspiracy alleging the distribution of fentanyl-laced heroin that resulted in the death of Williams, who gained fame playing Omar Little on 'The Wire.'

 

New York City's medical examiner earlier ruled that Williams, 54, died of acute drug intoxication Sept. 6. He was found dead by family members in his penthouse apartment. At that time, the medical examiner's office ruled Williams' death an accident.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 

Get articles sent to your inbox.

Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 