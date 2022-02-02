Grains mixed, livestock mixed.

CHICAGO -- Grain futures were mixed on Wednesday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade. Wheat for Mar. fell 6.25 cents at $7.68 a bushel; Mar. corn was off 6 cents at $6.29 a bushel; Mar. oats rose 13 cents at $7.25 a bushel; while Mar.soybeans gained 13.25 cents at $15.40 a bushel.

Beef was higher and pork was lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

Feb. live cattle was up 1.15 cents at $1.4097 a pound; Jan. feeder cattle rose 2.87 cents at $1.6587 a pound; Feb. lean hogs fell 1.65 cents at $.8747 a pound.