Grains, Livestock mixed
Updated 2/2/2022 5:15 PM
Wheat for Mar. was off 14 cents at $7.55 a bushel; Mar. corn lost 12.25 cents at $6.2250 a bushel, Mar. oats gained 10 cents at $7.25 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans advanced 16.75 cents at $15.4525 a bushel.
Beef higher and pork lower on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .82 cent at $1.4112 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle was up 3.17 cents at $1.6687 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs fell .80 cent at $.8735 a pound.
