Top transfer portal classes heading into signing day

Eventually, Caleb Williams will announce which team he intends to play for next season, and when that happens that school will have one of the best groups of transfers in the country.

Landing a former five-star quarterback recruit who flashed a sky-high ceiling in his freshman season at Oklahoma will change the trajectory of any team.

For now, here are six schools that have already pulled some big-time talent from the portal.

MISSISSIPPI

Coach Lane Kiffin pronounced himself the Portal King on social media after landing former Southern California teammates: quarterback Jaxson Dart and tight end Michael Trigg last weekend.

The class also includes running back Zach Evans, who averaged 7.3 yards per carry in two seasons at TCU, and two productive players from Group of Five schools in linebacker Troy Brown from Central Michigan and tackle Mason Brooks from Western Kentucky.

NEBRASKA

Safe to say this is a make or break season for coach Scott Frost. How the Cornhuskers' transfers do could determine whether he finally turns the corner at his alma mater.

Among a dozen committed transfers are two quarterbacks: Chubba Purdy from Florida State and Casey Thompson from Texas.

Defensive back Tommi Hill from Arizona State and receiver Trey Palmer could both step into starting roles and the Huskers are hoping a slew of players from FCS and G5 schools provide much needed depth.

USC

Lincoln Riley has already landed two of his former Oklahoma players in receiver Mario Williams and defensive back Latrell McCutchin.

USC also grabbed Pac-12 rival Oregon's leading rusher (Travis Dye) and receiver Brenden Rice, son of Hall of Famer Jerry Rice, from Colorado.

The big prize would be Caleb Williams, and the Trojans could really use him after both Dart and quarterback Kedon Slovis (Pittsburgh) transferred out.

OKLAHOMA

Riley's departure has meant a lot of portal activity for the Sooners, both coming and going.

New coach Brent Venables has filled holes along the defensive line with Jeffery Johnson from Tulane and Jonah La'ulu from Hawaii. McKade Mettauer from California could slide into a starting spot in the interior of OU's offensive line.

Williams has left the door open to a return to Oklahoma, but that's unlikely so the Sooners flipped former UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel away from UCLA.

LSU

Another team with a coaching change that has had lots of transfer comings and goings.

Coach Brian Kelly has loaded up on defensive backs from the portal, picking up commitments from two former Arkansas starters (Greg Brooks Jr. and Joe Foucha), plus Mekhi Williams-Garner from Louisiana-Lafayette and Jarrick Bernard-Converse from Oklahoma State.

The Tigers are still minus-1 at quarterback after Max Johnson transferred to Texas A&M - which has fed speculation about Caleb Williams heading to Baton Rouge.

FLORIDA STATE

Coach Mike Norvell has been working the portal hard since he arrived in Tallahassee and that continues as he tries to get the Seminoles back on track in year three.

The headliner of the transfer class comes from an unlikely place. Jared Verse is a high-upside edge rusher who played at FCS Albany last season.

The Seminoles shopped in bulk at receiver, adding Johnny Wilson from Arizona State, Mycah Pittman from Oregon and Winston Wright from West Virginia.

