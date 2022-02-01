 

Morant, Grizzlies set for matchup against the Knicks

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
 
By Associated Press
Posted2/1/2022 7:00 AM

Memphis Grizzlies (35-18, third in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (24-27, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

 

BOTTOM LINE: Ja Morant leads Memphis into a matchup against New York. He's fifth in the league scoring 26.4 points per game.

The Knicks are 13-14 in home games. New York ranks sixth in the league with 11.0 offensive rebounds per game led by Mitchell Robinson averaging 3.6 offensive boards.

The Grizzlies have gone 16-9 away from home. Memphis scores 112.1 points while outscoring opponents by 3.6 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Julius Randle is averaging 18.5 points, 9.9 rebounds and five assists for the Knicks. RJ Barrett is averaging 21.3 points over the last 10 games for New York.

Steven Adams is averaging 6.6 points and 9.4 rebounds for the Grizzlies. Morant is averaging 30.8 points over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Knicks: 4-6, averaging 103.6 points, 47.6 rebounds, 22.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 103.0 points per game.

Grizzlies: 6-4, averaging 111.8 points, 48.4 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 10.3 steals and 7.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.0 points.

INJURIES: Knicks: Derrick Rose: out (ankle).

Grizzlies: Dillon Brooks: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

