Tom Brady has retired after 22 seasons, 7 Super Bowl titles

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback in NFL history, has retired after winning seven Super Bowls and setting numerous passing records in an unprecedented 22-year-career.

'This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore,' Brady wrote in a lengthy post on Instagram. 'I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention.'

Brady has long stated his desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children despite still playing at the top of his game.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

