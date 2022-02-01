Grand Rapids picks Chicago cop as next police chief

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The next police chief in Michigan's second-largest city is coming from Chicago.

Eric Winstrom, a commander in the Chicago Police Department, has been hired in Grand Rapids, City Manager Mark Washington announced Tuesday.

Winstrom, who has a law degree, follows Eric Payne, who is retiring Friday.

Washington said he considered input from community interview panels and more than 600 comments from people who completed a survey.

Winstrom has been a Chicago officer for more than 20 years and is considered to be an expert on the use of force and the Fourth Amendment, which bans unreasonable searches, Grand Rapids said in a written statement.

'This city is serious about getting policing right and for somebody in police leadership, this is something I want to be a part of,' Winstrom said.