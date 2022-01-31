No. 9 Duke 57, Notre Dame 43
Updated 1/31/2022 8:56 PM
Halftime_Duke 27-14. 3-Point Goals_Duke 3-19 (Jones 1-1, Griffin 1-2, Banchero 1-5, Moore 0-2, Roach 0-2, Baker 0-3, Keels 0-4), Notre Dame 3-18 (Sanders 1-1, Wertz 1-1, Hubb 1-5, Goodwin 0-2, Laszewski 0-3, Ryan 0-3, Wesley 0-3). Rebounds_Duke 49 (Banchero, Griffin, John 9), Notre Dame 33 (Atkinson 9). Assists_Duke 11 (Keels 4), Notre Dame 8 (Ryan 3). Total Fouls_Duke 13, Notre Dame 8.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.