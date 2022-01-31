 

$3M donation helps fund Purdue-NW economic development lab

 
Associated Press
Updated 1/31/2022 8:58 AM

HAMMOND, Ind. -- A $3 million donation to Purdue University Northwest will be used to develop an 'impact lab' that's expected to contribute to economic development in the region.

The school last week announced the lab will be a place for entrepreneurship, innovation and education collaboration.

 

Alumnus David Roberts and his wife Susan Roberts made the donation. It matches $5 million from the recent $50 million awarded to Northwest Indiana by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.

David Roberts said the impact lab will be 'a place for students, educators and entrepreneurs to collaborate on innovative ideas and concepts that will strengthen the manufacturing base in Northwest Indiana.'

Purdue is evaluating potential sites near the Hammond campus for the lab. Chancellor Thomas Keon said he is hopeful the lab will open by the end of 2022.

