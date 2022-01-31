Grains mixed, Livestock higher

Wheat for Mar. declined 25.25 cents at $7.61 a bushel; Mar. corn fell 11.25 cents at $6.2475 a bushel, Mar. oats advanced 21.50 cents at $6.97 a bushel; while Mar. soybeans gained 20.75 cents at $14.9075 a bushel.

Beef and pork were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange. Feb. live cattle rose .75 cent at $1.3945 a pound; Mar. feeder cattle gained 3.58 cents at $1.6320 a pound; while Feb. lean hogs was up .58 cent at $.8850 a pound.