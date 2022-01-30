Bengals lose Uzomah in first quarter of AFC title game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Bengals tight end C.J. Uzomah hobbled off the field after he appeared to twist his left ankle when a pass bounced off his hands late in the first quarter of the AFC championship game against the Chiefs on Sunday.

Uzomah was open over the middle on a first-down throw near midfield when the ball ricocheted off his hands. At the same time, Chiefs linebacker Anthony Hitchens wrapped up Uzomah and twisted him to the ground.

Uzomah quickly got to his feet but didn't put any weight on his left foot as he bounced over to the sideline. Drew Sample and Mitchell Wilcox took over for the remainder of the drive, which ended in a field goal.

