No. 1 South Carolina tops Florida 62-50

South Carolina guard Destanni Henderson, left, battles Florida guard Kiara Smith, right, during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, in Gainesville, Fla. Associated Press

GAINSVILLE, Fla. -- Aliyah Boston had 13 points and a season-high 19 rebounds for her 14th consecutive double-double, and top-ranked South Carolina beat Florida 62-50 on Sunday to extend its winning streak to eight.

Zia Cooke added 11 points for the Gamecocks (20-1, 8-1 Southeastern Conference), who won their 14th in a row against the Gators (15-6, 5-3).

Florida's five-game winning streak ended in lopsided fashion. This one was essentially over after a dominant first quarter.

South Carolina outscored Florida 19-3 in the opening 10 minutes. It was the Gamecocks' best first quarter of the season and the third time they have allowed just three points in any period.

No. 2 STANFORD 75, No. 8 ARIZONA 69

STANFORD, Calif. -- Cameron Brink dominated in the paint on both ends of the court and finished with 25 points, 15 rebounds and three blocked shots, leading reigning national champion and past eighth-ranked Arizona in a long-anticipated rematch of the NCAA title game.

Brink raised both arms in joy as the final buzzer sounded.

Sophomore Jana Van Gytenbeek came off the bench and contributed career-bests of six 3-pointers and 18 points as Stanford (16-3, 7-0 Pac-12) remained unbeaten in Pac-12 play with its eighth straight win since falling 65-61 at No. 1 South Carolina on Dec. 21.

No. 5 LOUISVILLE 77, No. 21 DUKE 65

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Hailey Van Lith scored eight of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Kianna Smith added five in the period and Louisville held off Duke for its third consecutive victory.

The Cardinals (18-2, 8-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) appeared in control with a 20-point lead just after halftime. Shayeann Day-Wilson scored five consecutive points to get Duke within 62-57 early in the fourth before Smith and Hailey Van Lith answered with a layup and 3-pointer respectively and Emily Engstler added a jumper for a 69-57 cushion.

Day-Wilson scored 25 points before fouling out late, and Lexi Gordon had 11 for the shorthanded Blue Devils (13-6, 4-5). Duke was without head coach Kara Lawson after she entered health and safety protocols last week. Celeste Taylor missed a sixth consecutive game with injury, while ex-Cardinal Nyah Green was also out for a violation of team rules.

No. 12 LSU 79, KENTUCKY 69

BATON, ROUGE, La. -- Khayla Pointer scored 19 of her 28 points in the fourth quarter as LSU pulled away from struggling Kentucky, giving first-year Tigers coach Kim Mulkey her 650th career win.

Alexis Morris added 20 points for the Tigers, who trailed 54-48 entering the fourth quarter after an 8-0 Kentucky run.

Pointer opened the final quarter with a layup and followed it up with a 3-pointer to tie the game. Pointer was 6 of 7 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free-throw line in the period as LSU made 9 of 13 field goals and 11 of 13 free throws with no turnovers. The Tigers also had a 9-5 rebounding advantage.

Faustine Aifuwa scored 14 points for LSU (18-4, 6-3 Southeastern Conference), which snapped a two-game losing streak to continue its best start in 15 years.

Rhyne Howard had 23 points and 12 rebounds for Kentucky (9-9, 2-6).

No. 15 GEORGIA 62, No. 24 MISSISSPPI 52

OXFORD, Miss. -- Jenna Staiti tossed in 22 points and grabbed 11 rebounds and Georgia rolled to a victory over Mississippi.

Staiti sank 10 of 14 shots from the floor with two 3-pointers for the Bulldogs (16-4, 5-3 Southeastern Conference), who beat the Rebels (17-4, 5-3) for a sixth straight time and improved to 8-1 on the road this season. It was Staiti's sixth double-double of the season.

Sarah Ashlee Barker pitched in with 12 points, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals for Georgia.

No. 17 MARYLAND 82, PENN STATE 71

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Diamond Miller led a balanced attack with 19 points, Chole Bibby had her first double-double of the season and Maryland defeated Penn State for the 12th straight time.

Angel Reese matched Bibby, who had 10 rebounds, with 16 points and Mimi Collins added 14 for the Terrapins (15-6, 7-3 Big Ten Conference), who won their third straight. They won the first meeting this season 106-78.

Makenna Marisa paced Penn State (9-11, 3-7), which lost its fourth straight, with 19 points.

No. 19 OREGON 80, USC 48

EUGENE, Ore. -- Nyara Sabally scored 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting and Oregon rolled to a win over USC.

Endyia Rogers added 17 points for the Ducks (13-5, 6-1 Pac-12 Conference), who have won seven straight, including a forfeit over UCLA on Friday because of injuries unrelated to active COVID-19 cases. Per NCAA policy there is no adjustment to the overall records as it is considered a no contest but will count in the Pac-12 standings.

Jordyn Jenkins scored 16 points for the Trojans (9-9, 2-6), who have lost 11 straight in the series.

No. 20 NOTRE DAME 74, BOSTON COLLEGE 61

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- Freshman Olivia Miles poured in a career-high 30 points and Notre Dame breezed to a victory over Boston College.

Miles sank 12 of 19 shots from the floor, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range, for the Fighting Irish (16-4, 7-2 Atlantic Coast Conference). She topped her previous high of 24 points on a layup with 8:28 left in the fourth quarter, giving Notre Dame a 63-42 lead. She added six assists and four rebounds.

The Irish gained a measure of revenge against the Eagles (14-7, 5-5), who trailed by 14 points late in the third quarter before rallying to beat Notre Dame 73-71 last week.

___

