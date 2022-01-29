 

ESPN: Brady retiring at age 44, winner of 7 Super Bowls

                                                                                                                                                                                                   
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

    Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) reacts as he leaves the field after the team lost to the Los Angeles Rams during an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

  • Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) strips the ball from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla.

    Los Angeles Rams outside linebacker Von Miller (40) strips the ball from Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) during the second half of an NFL divisional round playoff football game Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, in Tampa, Fla. Associated Press

 
Associated Press
Associated Press
 
 
Updated 1/29/2022 2:59 PM

TAMPA, Fla. -- Tom Brady is retiring from the NFL after an unprecedented career in which he won seven Super Bowls and set numerous passing records, according to ESPN.

The 44-year-old Brady goes out after leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a Super Bowl title last season and NFC South championship this season.

 

ESPN reported Brady's retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources.

Brady had cited a desire to spend more time with his wife and children despite still playing at the top of his game. Brady led the NFL in yards passing (5,316), touchdowns (43), completions (485) and attempts (719), but the Buccaneers lost at home to the Los Angeles Rams last Sunday in the divisional round.

Brady won six Super Bowls with the New England Patriots in 20 seasons playing for coach Bill Belichick. He joined the Buccaneers in 2020 and led them to the second Super Bowl title in franchise history.

Brady leaves the games as the career leader in yards passing (84,520) and TDs (624). He's the only player to win more than five Super Bowls and was MVP of the game five times.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 