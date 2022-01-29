ESPN: Tom Brady, greatest quarterback in NFL history, retiring at 44, winner of 7 Super Bowl titles
Updated 1/29/2022 2:51 PM
TAMPA, Fla. -- ESPN: Tom Brady, greatest quarterback in NFL history, retiring at 44, winner of 7 Super Bowl titles.
