Emergency crews on scene of bridge collapse in Pittsburgh
Updated 1/28/2022 8:20 AM
PITTSBURGH -- Emergency crews Friday were on the scene of a bridge collapse in Pittsburgh.
Police reported the span, on Forbes Avenue over Fern Hollow Creek in Frick Park, came down around 6 a.m.
A photo from the scene shows a commuter bus upright on a section of the collapsed bridge.
There were no initial reports of injuries, Pittsburgh Public Safety said on Twitter.
A natural gas line was cut and there is a smell of gas in the air, the agency said.
Authorities told motorists to avoid the area.
The collapse comes hours before President Joe Biden is scheduled to visit the city to talk about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that includes bridge maintenance.
