Nearly 300 flights canceled as snow belts Chicago area
Updated 1/28/2022 6:45 PM
CHICAGO -- Nearly 300 flights arriving in or departing from Chicago-area airports were canceled Friday amid a winter storm that dumped as much as 8 inches of snow on the region.
The Chicago Department of Aviation said 260 flights had been canceled at O'Hare International Airport and 32 at Midway Airport as of nearly 5 p.m., WMAQ-TV reported.
Some parts of Chicago and surrounding suburbs saw over 8 inches of snowfall Friday as lake effect snow continues to fall across the area.
Parts of Chicago and Cook County remained under a winter weather advisory until 6 p.m. Friday as lake effect snow continues to fall across the area..
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.