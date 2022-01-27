 

Ghana fires coach Rajevac after early exit at African Cup

  • Ghana's head coach Milovan Rajevac reacts during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group C soccer match between Gabon and Ghana at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022.

    Ghana's head coach Milovan Rajevac reacts during the African Cup of Nations 2022 group C soccer match between Gabon and Ghana at the Ahmadou Ahidjo stadium in Yaounde, Cameroon, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022. Associated Press

By Associated Press
Updated 1/27/2022 7:39 AM

Ghana fired coach Milovan Rajevac after its exit from the group stage at the African Cup of Nations.

The Black Stars will look to hire a replacement before their two-leg World Cup playoff against Nigeria in March.

 

The decision to remove Rajevac from his post was taken late Wednesday.

Four-time champion Ghana finished in last place in its group at the African Cup after collecting one point from games against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros. The 3-2 loss to tournament debutant Comoros in their final group match was one of the biggest shocks in the competition's history.

Rajevac was hired in September for a second spell in charge of the national team. The Serbian coach also led Ghana from 2008-10, guiding the team to the quarterfinals of the World Cup in 2010.

